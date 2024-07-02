Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after purchasing an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,045,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

