Comparing Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Union and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.36 billion 0.94 $626.00 million $1.69 7.20 Fiverr International $361.38 million 2.38 $3.68 million $0.22 100.95

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Union has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Union and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 3 8 0 0 1.73 Fiverr International 0 3 8 0 2.73

Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $13.61, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $33.82, suggesting a potential upside of 52.27%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Western Union.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 14.12% 120.76% 7.83% Fiverr International 2.38% 4.87% 1.63%

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

