Compound Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Compound has a total market cap of $409.09 million and $39.65 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $48.94 or 0.00078999 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011035 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,424 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,421.81539388 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.468135 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $30,052,324.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

