Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$4,008.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4,008.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSU opened at C$3,941.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3,751.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3,658.90. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,585.25 and a 1 year high of C$3,967.52. The stock has a market cap of C$83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

