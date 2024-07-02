Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 62,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 94,401 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $21.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.02). Equities analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
