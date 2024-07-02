Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder Sells 1,932,609 Shares

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,125. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.