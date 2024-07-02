Counos X (CCXX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Counos X has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.

