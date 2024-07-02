Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.30

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 224590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $717.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $520,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

