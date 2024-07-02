CRH Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 22,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 539% compared to the average daily volume of 3,474 call options.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CRH by 17.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

