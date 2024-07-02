Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $42,427.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after buying an additional 674,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

