Critical Analysis: Nexalin Technology (NXL) & Its Competitors

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nexalin Technology to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.53, meaning that its stock price is 453% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology’s peers have a beta of 12.70, meaning that their average stock price is 1,170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 -$4.65 million -2.52 Nexalin Technology Competitors $986.96 million $82.19 million -8.53

Profitability

Nexalin Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Nexalin Technology Competitors -152.14% -47.46% -5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nexalin Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology Competitors 252 769 2038 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Nexalin Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexalin Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexalin Technology peers beat Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

