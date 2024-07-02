Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.78

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 57690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
Croda International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
