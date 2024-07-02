Cronos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.38 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $7.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00046282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

