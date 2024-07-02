CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $1,599,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

