Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. 16,401,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,482,238. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

