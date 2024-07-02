Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 42,438 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 30,028 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,066. The company has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.40. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

