Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,109 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.77. 1,719,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,790. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

