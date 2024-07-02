Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,206. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.