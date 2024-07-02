Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.29. 1,299,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,840. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $331.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.80.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

