Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,725,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,245,000 after buying an additional 623,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.87. 1,140,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.34 and its 200-day moving average is $501.63. The stock has a market cap of $456.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

