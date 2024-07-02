Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 197.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,010 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. 643,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,096. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

