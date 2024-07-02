Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 10,440 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,355,000 after buying an additional 113,125 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 113,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $5,121,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. 2,211,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

