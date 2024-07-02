Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 13,207 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.42. 542,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,924. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.17 and its 200-day moving average is $336.05. The company has a market cap of $188.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

