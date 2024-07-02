Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

ARVN stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 131,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,202. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

