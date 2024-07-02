DA Davidson Raises Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target to $65.00

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $61.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $67.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 28.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

