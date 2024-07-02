Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 11.5% in June

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DSEEY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. 8,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

