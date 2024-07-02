Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 104773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Darelle Online Solutions Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$737,100.00, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.56.
About Darelle Online Solutions
Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
