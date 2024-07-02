Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for 4.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP Trading Down 0.4 %

SAP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.58. 596,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $204.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.92.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.