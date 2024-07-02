Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $17.57 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $4.99 on Tuesday, hitting $268.23. 8,590,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.70 and a 200-day moving average of $273.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $490.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

