Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 5,205 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AON by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AON by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,802,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.71.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.57. The company had a trading volume of 982,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.19. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

