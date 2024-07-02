Dash Acquisitions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.91. 2,549,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,489. The company has a market cap of $476.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $553.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.82 and a 200 day moving average of $510.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

