DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.48

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.48 and last traded at $109.95, with a volume of 50963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.90.

DBS Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.03.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

