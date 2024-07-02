Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $941.52. 300,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $951.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $864.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

