DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00078742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011062 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

