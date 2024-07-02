Deepwater Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Vertiv comprises about 0.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. 3,671,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.