Deepwater Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for about 5.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.09. The stock had a trading volume of 267,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average is $270.51. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

