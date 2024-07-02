Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 927,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get Delek US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 802,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Delek US has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. Delek US’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $78,241. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.