Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Delek US Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 171,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $78,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

