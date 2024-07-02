dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,794.55

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $3,794.55 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,025,238 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99100444 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,490.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

