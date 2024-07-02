DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.14 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $134.25 million and $6.14 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,166.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.29 or 0.00613328 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00122011 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009291 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00037408 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00270593 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00046361 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00071699 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,106,118,773 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
