DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.14 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $134.25 million and $6.14 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,166.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.29 or 0.00613328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00122011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00270593 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00071699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,106,118,773 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

