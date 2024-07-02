Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

