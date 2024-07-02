Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up about 3.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $12,032,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $11,427,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000.

NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 273,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,902. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

