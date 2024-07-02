Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 on Tuesday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

