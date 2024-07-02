Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 on Tuesday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.
About Discovery
