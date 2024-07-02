Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 800 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. 2,918,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,372. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

