Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $23.41 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $679.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.31 and its 200-day moving average is $586.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.