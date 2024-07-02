Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $33.78 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,961 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises about 1.7% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $33,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.34. 422,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.