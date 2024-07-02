Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

