Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,911. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $267.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

