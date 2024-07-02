Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,612 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHI traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,551. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

