Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SU traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. 4,205,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

